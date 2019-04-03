White House's Kudlow says U.S.-China talks are progressing

FILE PHOTO: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow gives a thumbs up after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S., February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Trade talks between the United States and China are progressing and both sides hope to get closer to a deal this week, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday as negotiators prepared to start a fresh round of talks in Washington.

Talks between the two economic powerhouses made good headway last week in Beijing, Kudlow told reporters at an event hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

Kudlow said China has acknowledged problems of intellectual property theft, forced technology transfer and hacking for the first time as a result of the trade talks.

He said U.S. charges against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has generally not come up during trade talks.

Kudlow also said no decisions have been made on auto tariffs.