July 31, 2018 / 6:56 PM / in 7 minutes

Mexico seeks urgent WTO reform, readying for U.S. car tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Mexico is preparing all options to respond to potential U.S. tariffs on cars, Deputy Economy Minister Juan Carlos Baker told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday, after meeting with other U.S. allies to discuss the trade crisis.

Juan Carlos Baker, Mexico's deputy minister for foreign trade, poses for a photo during an interview with Reuters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Martin Acosta - RC1C30D6A7B0

Baker said he was encouraged by what he called “incipient” talks on reforming the World Trade Organization, and called for the process to begin as soon as possible, with a ministerial meeting in Davos in January seen as a good time to take stock of progress.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

