China says U.S. not in position to make judgment on other countries' currencies

BEIJING (Reuters) - China hopes that the United States will not conduct unilateral assessments of other countries’ currency rates, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Wednesday, adding that the United States is not in position to make such judgments.

Lu made the comments in response to a question during a daily briefing about a U.S. Treasury Department report to Congress that nine key trading partners including China required close attention over their currency practices.