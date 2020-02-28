Trump decides not to take action on titanium sponge imports

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gives a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has decided not to take action on imports of titanium sponge, a key input in military aircraft, after a Commerce Department investigation found imports hurt U.S. makers of the material and threaten national security, a memo showed.

The memo signed by Trump on Thursday showed 94.4 percent of titanium sponge imported into the United States in 2018 came from Japan. The United States has “an important security relationship with Japan,” it added.

Trump agreed with a Commerce Department recommendation that rather than curbs, the United States would seek to open talks with Japan on measures to ensure access to titanium sponge in emergencies.