UK says it still wants global digital tax as U.S. quits talks

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will keep pushing for a global solution on taxing international digital companies such as Google and Facebook Inc after the United States left negotiations, a spokesman for the British Treasury said on Thursday.

“We remain committed to a global solution,” the spokesman said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin decided to pull out of talks on digital services taxes with European Union officials after they failed to make any progress, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday.