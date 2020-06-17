Technology News
June 17, 2020 / 10:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. proposed pause in OECD talks on international taxation: Treasury

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government proposed a pause in Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development talks about international taxation while governments work to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Treasury said.

Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley issued the statement late on Wednesday after a report that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had called for suspension of the talks in a June 12 letter to top officials in France, Spain, Britain and Italy.

“The United States has suggested a pause in the OECD talks on international taxation while governments around the world focus on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and safely reopening their economies,” she said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese

