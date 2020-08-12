Airbus expects EU to respond to U.S. tariffs in aircraft subsidy dispute

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of the Jean-Luc Lagardere A380 production plant at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac, near Toulouse, France June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) on Wednesday said it regretted a U.S. decision to keep in place 15% tariffs on Airbus aircraft despite European Union actions to comply with World Trade Organization rulings, and said it expected Brussels to defend European interests.

“Airbus profoundly regrets that, despite Europe’s recent actions to achieve full compliance, USTR has decided to maintain tariffs on Airbus aircraft — especially at a time when aviation and other sectors are going through an unprecedented crisis,” Airbus spokesman Clay McConnell said in a statement.

“Airbus trusts that Europe will respond appropriately to defend its interests and the interests of all the European companies and sectors, including Airbus, targeted by these tariffs.”