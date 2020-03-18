EU underscores desire to settle aircraft subsidy issue with U.S

FILE PHOTO: U.S. and European Union flags are pictured during the visit of Vice President Mike Pence to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan underscored the European Union’s desire to negotiate a settlement to a dispute with the United States over aircraft subsidies when he spoke with the top U.S. trade official on Monday, an EU spokesman said.

Hogan spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer by phone days before a 50% increase in U.S. duties on EU-built aircraft trade went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

“The EU had made concrete proposals related to existing subsidies and future disciplines in this sector and the Commission negotiating team will follow up actively with their U.S. counterparts in the coming days,” the spokesman said.