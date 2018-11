FILE PHOTO: Cars and containers are pictured at a shipping terminal in the harbour of the German northern town of Bremerhaven, Germany, late October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union Commissioner Guenther Oettinger expects additional U.S. tariffs on imported cars before Christmas, German business magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported him as saying.

“I expect U.S. car tariffs before Christmas,” the magazine quoted Oettinger, a German, as saying at an event on Wednesday evening in Brussels.