U.S. offers German car bosses 'zero tariffs' solution to trade dispute: Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to Germany has told German car bosses that President Donald Trump would suspend threats to impose tariffs on cars imported from the European Union if the bloc lifted duties on U.S. cars, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Handelsblatt said Ambassador Richard Grenell told executives from Daimler, Volkswagen and BMW during a meeting at the embassy in Berlin that in exchange Trump wanted the EU to annul duties on U.S. cars imported to the bloc.

Handelsblatt cited people present at the meeting, which took place on Wednesday.

Daimler declined to comment.