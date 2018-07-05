FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

U.S. tells German car bosses it could abandon tariff threat: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to Germany told German car bosses that President Donald Trump could abandon threats to impose tariffs on cars imported from the European Union in exchange for concessions, an industry source said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: New U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Allen Grenell pose with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (not pictured) after his diplomatic accreditation at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, in a still image taken from a Reuters TV footage on June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Reuters TV/File Photo

German daily Handelsblatt reported Ambassador Richard Grenell told executives from Daimler (DAIGn.DE), Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE) on Wednesday that Trump would suspend tariff threats if the EU annulled duties on U.S. cars imported into the bloc.

Trump threatened last month to impose a 20-percent import tariff on all EU-assembled vehicles, which could upend the industry’s current business model for selling cars in the United States.

German automotive trade body VDA said on Thursday it had repeatedly called for free and fair trade in talks with Ambassador Grenell.

“But it is clear that the negotiations are exclusively being held at a political level,” it said in a statement.

It said suggestions about mutually removing tariffs and other trade barriers were positive signals.

Trump’s protectionist trade policies, which also target Chinese imports, have raised fears of a full-blown and protracted trade war that threatens to damage the world economy.

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Mark Potter

