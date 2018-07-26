German industry group: Deeds must follow words on U.S.-EU trade

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s BDI industry association welcomed the outcome of talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on trade as a sign of de-escalation but added that action must follow the words.

“The willingness of the EU and U.S. to talk about reducing transatlantic trade barriers is an important signal to ease tense relations. The duties spiral seems to have been stopped for the time being. Now words must follow deeds,” said the BDI.