U.S. has fully complied with WTO subsidy findings against Boeing: USTR

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington state’s repeal of tax breaks for Boeing Co (BA.N) means that the United States has fully complied with World Trade Organization’s findings of illegal subsidies for the aircraft maker, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Wednesday.

In a formal submission to the WTO, USTR Robert Lighthizer said the United States had fully implemented the international trade body’s recommendations and the step “ensures there is no valid basis” for the European Union to levy retaliatory tariffs against U.S. goods.