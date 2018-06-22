FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain backs EU duties on U.S. goods: May's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union’s decision to impose tariffs on some U.S. goods is measured and proportionate, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Friday, adding that tariffs would be discussed with President Donald Trump when he visits in July.

FILE PHOTO: A worker cuts a piece from a steel coil at the Novolipetsk Steel PAO steel mill in Farrell, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk/File Photo

Earlier in the week, the European Commission said it would start charging import duties of 25 percent on a range of U.S. products from Friday after Washington imposed tariffs on EU steel and aluminum at the start of June.

“We believe that the plans the EU have put forward are a measured and proportionate response and we do support them,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

“We want to avoid continued tit-for-tat escalation.”

Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
