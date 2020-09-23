Britain hopes for progress on removing U.S. tariffs on Scotch whisky: minister

Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is hopeful that it can make progress on removing U.S. tariffs imposed on Scotch whisky as a result of a dispute between the United States and the European Union over aircraft subsidies, cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday.

Gove said the tariffs were imposed because the EU mishandled the Airbus AIR.PA project, adding that trade minister Liz Truss was leading negotiations with the United States.

“Liz Truss has been directly negotiating, on Scotland’s behalf, with the U.S. to see these tariffs lifted. She’s already secured progress on gin, and I hope that she will secure progress on whisky as well,” Gove said.