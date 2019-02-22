EU trade chief sees EU decision soon to start U.S. trade talks

European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Friday she expected European Union governments to decide soon to start trade negotiations with the United States.

“I am still convinced that we can move to a quick decision after this. There were a few countries that needed to still have a little discussion internally, but while we are waiting for the European Parliament to vote, I think there are still two weeks to do that,” Malmstrom told a news conference after a meeting of EU trade ministers.