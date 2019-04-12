Exclusive: EU draws up list of 20 billion euros of U.S. imports to hit over Boeing - diplomats

U.S. and European Union flags are pictured during the visit of Vice President Mike Pence to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has drawn up a list of U.S. imports worth around 20 billion euros ($22.6 billion) that it could hit with tariffs over a transatlantic aircraft subsidy dispute, EU diplomats said.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to impose U.S. tariffs on $11 billion worth of European Union products over what Washington sees as unfair subsidies given to European planemaker Airbus.

The EU measures would relate to the European Union’s World Trade Organization complaint over subsidies to Boeing.

A WTO adjudicator still has to set a final amount of potential countermeasures.