FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 30, 2018 / 7:42 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

EU seeks U.S. tariff exemption in talks on Wednesday: Malmstrom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said she would seek a full exemption from new U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs when she meets her U.S. counterparts Wilbur Ross and Robert Lighthizer later on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: European Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom holds a news conference in Brussels, Belgium March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/File Photo

“Will be discussing steel and aluminum tariffs with ... Ross and overcapacity with U.S. Trade Representative,” she tweeted ahead of talks on the sidelines of an OECD meeting in Paris. “The EU wants to be fully excluded from these tariffs and rather engage in a positive transatlantic trade agenda.”

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.