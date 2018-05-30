EU seeks U.S. tariff exemption in talks on Wednesday: Malmstrom

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said she would seek a full exemption from new U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs when she meets her U.S. counterparts Wilbur Ross and Robert Lighthizer later on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: European Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom holds a news conference in Brussels, Belgium March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/File Photo

“Will be discussing steel and aluminum tariffs with ... Ross and overcapacity with U.S. Trade Representative,” she tweeted ahead of talks on the sidelines of an OECD meeting in Paris. “The EU wants to be fully excluded from these tariffs and rather engage in a positive transatlantic trade agenda.”