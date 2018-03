BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told U.S. lawmakers that the European Union would be exempted from planned import tariffs on steel and aluminum, German news agency dpa reported on Thursday.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on "President Trump's 2018 Trade Policy Agenda" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque