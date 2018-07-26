FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 6:15 AM / in 23 minutes

EU has won time in trade dispute with U.S., says German minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed an initiative agreed between U.S. President Donald Trump and the European Commission President aimed at easing a transatlantic trade war, saying it made a positive result more likely and had won the EU time.

“This is not yet the result we are aiming for but it has made a positive result in the whole discussion between the European Union and the United States in terms of free trade or protectionism more likely than before,” Maas said at a press conference in Seoul, extracts of which were broadcast on German radio.

