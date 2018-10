VIENNA (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier is willing to discuss equal tariffs on cars to ease trade tensions with the United States, he told Austrian public broadcaster ORF on Friday.

German Economic Affairs and Energy Federal Minister Peter Altmaier addresses the media in Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“We are ready to talk about low, equal duties on cars,” Altmaier said in an ORF interview after an EU trade ministers meeting in Innsbruck.

“This would be the best solution for everyone.”