German economy minister welcomes European mandate for trade talks with U.S.

FILE PHOTO: Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier delivers a statement after the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Friday welcomed that the European Commission published negotiation mandates for trade talks with the United States and said the goal was to bring down trade barriers.

“The goal is to bring down trade barriers and to build up new transatlantic trade ties”, he said in a statement.

The European Commission, which coordinates trade policy for the 28-member European Union, published two negotiating mandates on Friday.