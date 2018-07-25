German minister welcomes EU-US breakthrough on trade

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Wednesday said U.S. President Donald Trump and the European Union had achieved a “breakthrough” in trade talks that would help avoid a trade war and save millions of jobs.

FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks at the "70 Years of Social Market Economy" anniversary event at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy in Berlin, Germany, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

“Congrats to @JunckerEU, @realDonaldTrump: Breakthrough achieved that can avoid trade war & save millions of jobs! Great for global economy!” Altmaier said in a posting on Twitter.

After a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Trump said the two sides would start talks aimed at resolving both the hefty tariffs the United States had placed on imports of steel and aluminum from the EU and the tariffs Europe had slapped on U.S. goods in response.