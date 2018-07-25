German industry warns US auto tariffs not completely off table yet

BERLIN (Reuters) - A top German industry group gave a cautious welcome to solutions proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to avert a trade war, but warned that U.S. auto tariffs were not completely off the table yet.

U.S. President Donald Trump and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker walk together before speaking about trade relations in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The DIHK group said it was up to the United States now to rebuild a basis of trust with Europe, and remove the illegal tariffs.

“The proposed solutions move in the right direction, but a significant portion of scepticism remains,” the group said in a statement, adding the meeting had at least demonstrated that Europe would not let itself be divided.

