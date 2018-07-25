FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 9:55 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

German industry warns US auto tariffs not completely off table yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A top German industry group gave a cautious welcome to solutions proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to avert a trade war, but warned that U.S. auto tariffs were not completely off the table yet.

U.S. President Donald Trump and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker walk together before speaking about trade relations in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The DIHK group said it was up to the United States now to rebuild a basis of trust with Europe, and remove the illegal tariffs.

“The proposed solutions move in the right direction, but a significant portion of scepticism remains,” the group said in a statement, adding the meeting had at least demonstrated that Europe would not let itself be divided.

(This version of the story corrects to say ‘war’ from ‘deal’ in the first paragraph)

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by James Dalgleish

