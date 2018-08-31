FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 6:45 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

EU will respond in kind if U.S. imposes car tariffs: Juncker

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he hoped a July “ceasefire agreement” with U.S. President Donald Trump to refrain from imposing car tariffs would prevail, but the EU would impose its own tariffs if the U.S. changed course.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker chairs the Annual Seminar of the European Commission College in Genval, Belgium August 30, 2018. Aris Oikonomou/Pool via REUTERS

Trump rejected an EU offer to eliminate tariffs on cars and said the EU’s trade policies are “almost as bad as China,” Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Juncker told German broadcaster ZDF on Friday that the EU would not let anyone determine its trade policies. If Washington violated the deal and imposed auto tariffs, he said, “then we will also do that.”

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Joseph Nasr

