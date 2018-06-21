FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 21, 2018 / 11:41 AM / in an hour

EU's Juncker says U.S. tariffs go against 'all logic and history'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Tariffs imposed on the European Union by U.S. President Donald Trump go against “all logic and history” and the EU will do what is required to rebalance transatlantic trade, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker takes part in a news conference at the EC headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“The United States’ decision to impose tariffs goes against that (trust),” Juncker said in an address to the Irish parliament. “In fact it goes against all logic and history. Our response must be clear but measured.”

“We will do what we have to do to rebalance and safeguard” the EU, Juncker said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.