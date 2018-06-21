EU's Juncker says U.S. tariffs go against 'all logic and history'

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Tariffs imposed on the European Union by U.S. President Donald Trump go against “all logic and history” and the EU will do what is required to rebalance transatlantic trade, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker takes part in a news conference at the EC headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“The United States’ decision to impose tariffs goes against that (trust),” Juncker said in an address to the Irish parliament. “In fact it goes against all logic and history. Our response must be clear but measured.”

“We will do what we have to do to rebalance and safeguard” the EU, Juncker said.