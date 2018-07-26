FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 4:26 PM / in an hour

White House's Kudlow says EU will help Trump confront China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday that European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had pledged to U.S. President Donald Trump that he would help the United States confront China over its trade practices.

Kudlow also told Fox Business Network that the European Union would immediately begin work on increased purchases of American soybeans, beef and liquefied natural gas.

“U.S. and EU will be allied in the fight against China, which has broken the world trading system, in effect,” Kudlow said. “President Juncker made it very clear yesterday that he intended to help us, President Trump on the China problem.”

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

