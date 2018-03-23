Allies should not face 'artificial' deadline on U.S. tariffs: EU trade chief

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s trade chief described U.S. metal import tariffs imposed on Friday as “highly unfortunate” and said allies given a temporary exemption should not be faced with “artificial” deadlines.

European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the US decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium in Strasbourg, France March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

U.S. President Donald Trump granted the European Union an exemption until May 1 on steel duties of 25 percent and aluminum of 10 percent.

“The import tariffs on steel and aluminum put in place by the U.S. are a highly unfortunate unilateral action, which goes against agreed international rules,” European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said in a tweet on Friday.

“We now look forward to pursuing a dialogue with the U.S. on trade issues of common concern, such as global steel overcapacity. These discussions between allies and partners should not be subject to artificial deadlines,” she continued.