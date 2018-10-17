FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 17, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

EU open to new trade talks with U.S., but has not seen great interest

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU’s Trade Commissioner said on Wednesday that the bloc was open to talks with the United States on industrial goods tariffs but that Washington had not yet shown any serious interest.

Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said she welcomed U.S. Trade Representative’s office statement on Tuesday that Washington intends to open trade talks with the European Union and the United Kingdom.

“We have not started negotiating yet,” she told reporters. “We are prepared to start the scoping exercise on a limited agreement focus on industrial goods ... so far the U.S. has not shown any big interest.”

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel and Francesco Guarascio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.