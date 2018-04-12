EU trade chief still in doubt what Trump wants to exempt Europe from steel tariffs

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - It is still unclear what Washington wants in return for a permanent EU exemption from steel tariffs, European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 15, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

“We are still in doubt,” Malmstrom said during a visit in Copenhagen.

U.S. President Donald Trump has given the EU and six countries until May 1 to negotiate permanent exemptions from tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum.

Malmstrom said she had not received any new deadline but holds “regular discussions” with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on the issue.