May 22, 2018 / 7:12 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

EU's Malmstrom says thinks U.S. considers EU trade proposal insufficient

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A proposal to get exemption from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum and promises of closer trade ties may not be sufficient to convince the United States government, EU trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: European Commissionner Cecilia Malmstrom (not pictured) and European Commissioner Phil Hogan hold a news conference on the EU-Mexico trade agreement, in Brussels, Belgium, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

EU leaders agreed last week to cooperate with the United States on trade issues including market liberalization as long as Washington did not impose import tariffs on EU steel and aluminum.

Asked if these proposals satisfied Washington, Malmstom said “I think they don’t think it is enough.”

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

