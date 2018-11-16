Business News
November 16, 2018 / 9:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU's Malmstrom urges China to help reform WTO or risk U.S. exit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom attends an interview with Reuters in Geneva, Switzerland June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PARIS (Reuters) - China must make concessions in negotiating reform of the World Trade Organization or risk seeing the United States turning its back on the current system, European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a conference in Paris on Friday.

“China has won a lot from the WTO system, and we call on China to show leadership and to engage with us to reform and to update the system, to create a level playing field. Because otherwise the U.S. will create a level playing field outside the system,” Malmstrom said.

Reporting by Tom Miles and Leigh Thomas

