BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European Union was still waiting to hear the from the United States whether it would be exempted from tariffs on steel and aluminum.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Merkel, speaking in the early hours of Friday after discussions with European leaders, said the bloc would respond with counter-measures if U.S. President Donald Trump did impose the tariffs on European metals.