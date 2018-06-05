EU measures against U.S. tariffs will not hit Norway: Juncker

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union would make sure any measures aimed and counteracting U.S. trade tariffs on aluminum and steel would not hit Norway, EU Commission President Juncker said on Tuesday.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the European Development Days in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“As we consider safeguard measures, I have assured the Prime Minister that we are working on solution to soften any possible knock-on effect this would have on Norway. In fact there will be no impact at all on Norway,” Juncker told a news conference after a meeting with Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg.