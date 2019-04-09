EU executive eyeing retaliation against U.S. over aircraft subsidies

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has begun preparations for possible retaliation against Boeing subsidies, the EU executive said on Tuesday, a day after Washington drew up a list of EU imports to hit with tariffs over subsidies given to Europe’s Airbus.

“The Commission is starting preparations so that the EU can promptly take action based on the arbitrator’s decision on retaliation rights in this (Boeing) case,” a Commission spokesman said.

“The European Union remains open for discussions with the United States, provided these are without preconditions and aim at a fair outcome,” he continued.