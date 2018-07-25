U.S. Commerce chief says EU trade talks to include all agricultural products

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Trade on all agricultural products will be discussed as part of U.S.-European Union talks agreed by President Donald Trump and European Union’s chief executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, on Wednesday, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross watches as U.S. President Donald Trump and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker speak about trade relations in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“It’s more than soybeans. All agricultural products are something that will be discussed. Soybeans was simply a very timely example of those,” Ross said in an interview with Fox News Channel.