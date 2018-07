WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and the European Union’s chief executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, were expected to make statements at a joint event on Wednesday following a meeting on trade, White House officials said.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

They provided no further details.