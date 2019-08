U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky, before attending a fundraising commitee reception and campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a statement on trade with the European Union at 1345 EST (1745 GMT) on Friday, Bloomberg reported citing daily White House guidance.

On Thursday, Trump threw global financial markets into a tailspin by announcing new tariffs on China as part of a long running trade dispute.