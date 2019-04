FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. motorcycle company Harley-Davidson is seen on one of their models at a shop in Paris, France, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said European Union tariffs facing motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson Inc were “unfair” and vowed to reciprocate, but gave no other details.

“So unfair to U.S. We will Reciprocate!” Trump tweeted, citing comments by a Fox Business Network host.