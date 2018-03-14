FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

EU's Tusk urges Trump to revive EU-U.S. trade talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and the United States should revive stalled trade talks as a route to exempt European manufacturers from U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned import tariffs on steel and aluminum, the chairman of EU leaders said on Wednesday.

European Council President Donald Tusk reacts during his joint news conference with Finnish Prime Minister (not pictured) in Helsinki, Finland, March 14, 2018. LEHTIKUVA/Martti Kainulainen/ via REUTERS

“When the president complains of too many tariffs between the EU and the U.S. I can understand him. We are not happy either,” European Council President Donald Tusk told a news conference in Helsinki.

“That is the reason why a few years ago we started trade negotiations with the U.S. We should go back to these talks now. Make trade not war, Mr President.”

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels

