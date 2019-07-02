Scottish government 'deeply concerned' whisky involved in U.S.-EU trade dispute

LONDON (Reuters) - The Scottish government said on Tuesday it is “deeply concerned” about Scotch whisky being implicated in a long-running trade dispute between the United States and the European Union.

A spokesman for the Scottish government said the dispute risked negatively impacting industries on both sides of the Atlantic, including in Scotland.

“We are calling on the UK government to make urgent representations to the EU to ensure that Scotch whisky is not collateral damage to this long-term dispute between the EU and the U.S,” he said.