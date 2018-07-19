FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 9:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU is making retaliation list for possible U.S. car tariffs: Malmstrom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is preparing a list of counter-measures to potential U.S. tariffs on European cars, European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Thursday, adding she hoped an EU visit to Washington could help ease tensions.

FILE PHOTO - European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom attends an interview with Reuters in Geneva, Switzerland June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“If the U.S. would impose these car tariffs that would be very unfortunate. We are preparing together with our member states a list of rebalancing measures there as well. And this we have made that clear to our American partners,” Malmstrom told a conference hosted by the German Marshall Fund of the United States in Brussels.

“It is done in the same way as with steel and aluminum,” she added.

EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker, accompanied by Malmstrom, will visit U.S. President Donald Trump next week to discuss transatlantic trade.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek

