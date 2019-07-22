EU official sees little movement in talks with U.S. on cutting industrial tariffs

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The European Union has seen little movement thus far in talks with the United States about reducing industrial tariffs, a top EU official said on Monday before meetings with U.S. officials.

Sabine Weyand, the European Commission’s new Director General of Trade, said it was important to build trust by moving forward in areas where the two economic blocs agreed, rather than focus solely on contentious issues.

“It’s a very mixed picture,” Weyand told an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank during her first official visit to Washington since taking over her new role.