June 21, 2018 / 6:14 AM / in 2 hours

EU ready to open talks with U.S. to fix trade row: Malmstrom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The European Union is ready to engage with the United States to solve a trade row triggered by Washington’s decision to impose metal impose tariffs, E.U. Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom attends an interview with Reuters in Geneva, Switzerland June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“We are always open to talk with the U.S. The whole EU is based on the idea that we talk,” she told a seminar. She described the tariffs as “illegal” as they contravened World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

She also said the WTO needs rules to address China’s subsidies and dumping of its goods in markets.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes

