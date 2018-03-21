EU, U.S. agree to discuss trade concerns as U.S. tariffs loom

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union have agreed to launch discussions on trade issues of concern, including steel and aluminum, top U.S. and EU officials said on Wednesday.
EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom met U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in Washington in a bid to secure an exemption for the European Union from planned U.S. import duties on steel and aluminum.
“We have agreed to launch immediately a process of discussion with President Trump and the Trump administration on trade issues of common concern, including steel and aluminum, with a view to identifying mutually acceptable outcomes as rapidly as possible,” Ross and Malmstrom said in a joint statement.
