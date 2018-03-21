EU, U.S. agree to discuss trade concerns as U.S. tariffs loom

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union have agreed to launch discussions on trade issues of concern, including steel and aluminum, top U.S. and EU officials said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - A worker adjusts European Union and U.S. flags at the start of the 2nd round of EU-US trade negotiations for Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom met U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in Washington in a bid to secure an exemption for the European Union from planned U.S. import duties on steel and aluminum.

“We have agreed to launch immediately a process of discussion with President Trump and the Trump administration on trade issues of common concern, including steel and aluminum, with a view to identifying mutually acceptable outcomes as rapidly as possible,” Ross and Malmstrom said in a joint statement.