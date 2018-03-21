FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 21, 2018 / 4:37 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

EU, U.S. agree to discuss trade concerns as U.S. tariffs loom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union have agreed to launch discussions on trade issues of concern, including steel and aluminum, top U.S. and EU officials said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - A worker adjusts European Union and U.S. flags at the start of the 2nd round of EU-US trade negotiations for Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom met U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in Washington in a bid to secure an exemption for the European Union from planned U.S. import duties on steel and aluminum.

“We have agreed to launch immediately a process of discussion with President Trump and the Trump administration on trade issues of common concern, including steel and aluminum, with a view to identifying mutually acceptable outcomes as rapidly as possible,” Ross and Malmstrom said in a joint statement.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.