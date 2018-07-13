EU will not be divided over U.S. tariffs: France's Le Maire

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries are completely united on trade and will not be divided by the threat of further U.S. import tariffs, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

Asked about the threat that U.S. President Donald Trump could extend increased import tariffs from steel and aluminum to EU cars, Le Maire said EU states were determined to maintain a united stance.

“Nobody will divide France and Germany never, never, never, and nobody will divide the EU member states. Everybody is aware that the unity of the European countries is the right response to the raise of tariffs,” he told reporters before a meeting of EU finance ministers.