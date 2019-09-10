Next EU chief says trade battle with U.S. would only benefit rivals

European Commission's president-designate Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that an escalating trade conflict between the European Union and the United States would only benefit their rivals.

“In general, we should always keep in mind that if we start a tit-for-tat behavior... others will have the benefit of it, neither the United States nor the European Union. Therefore, it is always smarter to sit down and talk about the topics, to think what is in our common interests, in both our interests, and to move forward,” she told a news conference.