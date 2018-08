WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by telephone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday and the two leaders “strongly supported ongoing discussions between Washington and Brussels to remove barriers to a deeper trading relationship,” the White House said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Trump and Merkel also discussed other issues including Syria and Ukraine, the statement said.