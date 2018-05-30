FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 8:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S, EU could still talk trade with tariffs in place: Ross

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union could still discuss opening up their markets more even if Washington applied import tariffs on EU steel and aluminum, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, a member of the U.S. trade delegation to China, returns to a hotel in Beijing, China May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

EU leaders agreed earlier this month to offer the prospect of trade discussions with the United States, but only if Washington removes its threat to impose tariffs. The bloc has a temporary exemption from those tariffs, which expires on Friday.

“There can be negotiations with or without tariffs in place. There are plenty of tariffs the EU has on us. It’s not that we can’t talk just because there’s tariffs,” Ross told a panel at the OECD.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Michel Rose

