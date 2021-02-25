USTR nominee Tai says U.S., EU must come together to resolve aircraft subsidy dispute

Katherine Tai, nominee for US Trade Representative arrives at the Senate Finance Committee hearing at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. February 25, 2021. Tasos Katopodis/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden’s nominee as top trade official, Katherine Tai, on Thursday said the United States and the European Union needed to come together to resolve a longstanding dispute over aircraft subsidies.

Tai said the dispute had contributed to the collapse of the World Trade Organization’s dispute settlement system, and she looked forward to working to resolve it, if confirmed as U.S. Trade Representative.

“If confirmed, I would very much be interested in figuring out, pardon the pun, how to land this particular plane because it has been going on for a very long time,” Tai told her confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.